Letter: Hate what's happening in America

Hate what's happening in America
It's clear from Kathy Somer's recent letter (July 24) that she is a member of the low 30 percent of the American population that think we as a nation are on the right track.
I don't hate anyone Ms. Somer — except murdering dictators. But I dearly love America and hate what is happening here.
The pandemic did not cause inflation. Demand went down due to worldwide lockdowns. The inflation rate was 1 percent when Trump left office. Wild government spending is the reason it's now at a 40-year high. The Democrats were giddy with winning big in the last election. The national news media was an echo chamber saying; "The adults are back in the room."
Little did we know the room was padded. Biden has declared war on American fossil fuel production but continues to beg other nations to increase production. That does not make any sense to any reasonable thinking American.
Biden's shutdown plan for West Texas oil production will turn the area into a wind blown economic disaster area. Millions of people's livelihoods are there and depend on oil production either, directly or indirectly. The fear they must be facing is hard for me to imagine.
— Gerald Green, Longview