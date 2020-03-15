Letter: Have the Oscars in Cuba

Have the Oscars in Cuba
I would like to add to Dale Grider’s letter (Feb. 16) in speaking about the TDS among the Hollywood elites. Before the limousine liberals spout their leftist nonsense they should visit Cuba.
From Sasha Brady’s Lonely Planet article: Before Comrade Fidel decimated the country, “In 1953, Cuba had 694 cinemas and theatres. Havana alone had 134, more than the combined number of movie theatres in New York and Paris at the time. Most of the theatres were built and managed by American companies such as 20th Century Fox and MGM. They functioned as important cultural and social meeting places within communities. However, since the Cuban Revolution they have slowly fallen into decline due to lack of funding and changing social habits. Today, only 19 of these theatres still function as cinemas. Others have been repurposed as rehearsal and performance spaces for local dance and theatre groups but the majority have been abandoned.”
So, better yet, hold the Academy Awards in Cuba, and give the lefties 694 before and after pictures, make sure Michael Moore, Robert DeNiro and Alec Baldwin are there, and let them know they are welcome to stay.
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview