Letter: Have true faith

Have true faith
James 2:14 says, “What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him?”
This verse is the beginning of an argument. The argument is about two kinds of faith. One is the kind of faith that saves the soul of the one who possesses it, and the other cannot save anyone. The one is true, and the other is false. The one is demonstrated in the life and actions of the believer. And the other is merely a string of words.
True faith is grounded in Jesus Christ. It is a belief or trust in Jesus. It believes that Jesus is the Son of God who lived as a real man and who died in the place of sinners. It believes that Jesus was raised from the dead forevermore, and that He is the only resurrected and ascended king of glory.
True faith is also made visible as the one who possesses it lives in love and obedience. The believer loves the Lord Jesus and obeys His commands, those instructions which are recorded in the Bible.
Friend, have true faith in Jesus Christ. He is worthy.
— Marc Minter, Longview