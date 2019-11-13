Letter: He 'doth protest too much'

He ‘doth protest too much’
When I read Ken Schuler’s last two letters to the editor (Sept. 15, Oct. 9), I was reminded of Shakespeare’s line, “the (lady) doth protest too much, methinks.” Are you rethinking the essence of the act of putting to death infants growing in their mothers’ wombs?
Mr. Schuler cited several bases for which Pastor Jeffress praised President Trump, then wondered “where he got his information.”
Has President Trump not appointed hundreds of conservative judges to federal courts, including two to our highest court? Did he not approve moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem? And has he not signed bills to reduce federal funding of abortions, both in the U.S. and internationally?
Mr. Schuler, you refer to Jeffress’ “big bucks”; I wonder where you got your information.
Based on the 2016 Democratic Party platform, I also expect they would target Christians, especially those who stand on faith principles, refusing to “toe the line” of political correctness.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview