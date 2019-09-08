Letter: Heading off an accident

Heading off an accident
I would like to thank Commissioner Shannon Brown and Gregg County Precinct 4 for their concern and quick action when notified of a possible casualty just waiting to happen. There was a very large oak tree alongside of Dodd Road that had bent over the roadway. The branches and limbs of this tree had crossed over the entire roadway. With all the storms, wind, dryness and tornadoes, it was evident that it was going to fall over sooner or later.
This is a thickly populated neighborhood and heavily traveled by residents between Texas 149 and Texas 349. Commissioner Brown was notified of this potential hazard and within 10 days, the tree was removed.
I want to say thanks for the immediate concern and expediency in solving this issue before a real tragedy occurred.
— Ruby J. Portley, Longview