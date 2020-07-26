Letter: Headline frustration

Headline frustration
I am getting frustrated with headlines in the Longview News-Journal that say one thing, but something completely different is said in the body of the story.
Today there was a story titled "Most Young Virus Cases In Texas County Diagnosed This Month." But in the seventh paragraph down we learn that the headline is not true. Eighty-five children were diagnosed since March, not in one month.
The second example is last Thursday's headline, "Trump Gets Rid of Campaign Manager." My dictionary says "rid" means to make someone or something free of a troublesome or unwanted person or thing. But in reading the story, we find in the second paragraph that former campaign manager Brad Parscale is staying with the campaign.
Trust in the mainstream media is on the decline. Please, my local paper, don't contribute to the decline.
— Weldon Burnett, Longview