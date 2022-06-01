Letter: Hearts and minds problem

Hearts and minds problem
As we grieve the tragedy in Uvalde, the Dems are predictably politicizing it to advance their agenda on gun control. Beto O’Rourke foolishly tried to use the situation to promote himself for political gain.
Unfortunately, we live in an angry, violent, sick society. We have harvested what we have planted; our nation has turned its back on God, removing prayer, Bibles and the Ten Commandments from our schools and public venues. No moral compass.
Why did the shooter do it? His mother says, “He had his reasons.” That he was bullied, lived in an abusive home, had mental problems? Perhaps, and if so, sad, but let’s call such behavior what it is — evil.
I agree with Kathy Somer (letter, May 29) that we need some restrictions on types of guns and to whom guns are sold. Even if strict gun laws are passed, murders, even mass murders, will still exist. The problem lies within the hearts and minds of humans; transformation to good is God’s business.
I hope that we develop wise, effective ways to make our schools safer.
And yes, Ms. Somer, I do pray, not for the deceased students and teachers, but for comfort and peace for grieving family members and friends.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview