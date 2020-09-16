Letter: Help public school teachers

Help public school teachers
I’m not a Democrat, but I’m in complete agreement with Audrey Spanko (Forum page column, Sept. 12).
Something should be done for public school teachers. As a new teacher (I spent 30 years in a career outside of education), I was shocked at the amount of work a teacher is required to do outside of actual teaching, more specifically the implementation and documentation of special education accommodations and modifications in the general education classroom.
I may be speaking for myself, but it is overwhelming to say the least. To me, the money isn’t the issue — it’s the time. There is simply not enough time in a normal workweek to get everything done that is required, at least not in the correct manner. This leads to “pencil-whipping” that does very little to achieve the intended purpose. Most of my weekends are spent trying to play catch up.
You are right Audrey — public teachers are in need of help.
— Tom Rhoads, Kilgore