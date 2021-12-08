Letter: Helping the cause

Helping the cause
Mrs. Kathy Somer’s Sunday letter about guns was misguided and lacking in context. There is a reasonable argument to be made about the proliferation and ease of access to semi-automatic assault-style weapons to those that shouldn’t have them.
However, her argument against guns quickly devolved into a mean spirited, insensitive rant. Especially when she lumps a recent and tragic Hallsville hunting accident in with mass school shootings.
Her rabid opposition to all guns is precisely what the NRA uses to successfully defeat reasonable gun regulations. I won’t be surprised if they send her an honorary lifetime membership for her help in their cause.
— Richard Lattier, East Mountain