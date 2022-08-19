Letter: Hiding from the press

Hiding from the press
By my rough calculations, Joe Biden's handlers will have to infect Joe or his wife, Jill, with COVID-19 eight more times before the November elections in order to hide Joe from the press.
— Don Peck, Longview
By my rough calculations, Joe Biden's handlers will have to infect Joe or his wife, Jill, with COVID-19 eight more times before the November elections in order to hide Joe from the press.
— Don Peck, Longview
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”
Philippians 1:21