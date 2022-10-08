Letter: Hiding mistakes

Hiding mistakes
The editorial, “Longview ISD settlement money can’t buy trust” (Sept. 5), reminded us that despite all the accomplishments by Longview ISD students and teachers, the administration continues using money to hide their mistakes.
A petition this summer acquired 587 votes to replace James Wilcox, part-time superintendent of Longview ISD, with a full-time superintendent. Business owners, parents, teachers and principals supported the petition, but fear paralyzed them from voting. (shortest.link/Wilcox)
Taxpayers should question the actions of this superintendent and board. Why did Cynthia Wise, former CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, receive $350,00.00 after resigning? How were 10 students abused under her watch at J.L. Everhart (charter campus) resulting in six employee arrests and a payout of $2.5 million? And, that same campus is still under investigation by the Texas Education Agency for testing violations.
The “district” strongly promoted land purchases during the spring bond issue. LISD taxpayers voted “no,” but by June, the “district” had purchased 62 acres, valued at $365,160, north of Hawkins Parkway for $5.6 million.
A petition in 2015 pleaded for a full-time superintendent. In 2022, we still want a full-time superintendent for the 8,000 students in LISD. Do you care enough to vote? (Meet the trustees w3.lisd.org .)
— Pam Dillinger, Longview