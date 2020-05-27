Letter: Honor those who fought, died

Honor those who fought, died
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a day for Americans to offer tribute and honor to the heroes who laid down their lives to preserve our freedoms.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that the day was expanded to honor those service men and women who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was officially declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.
While visiting American graves at Suresnes American Cemetery in France on May 30, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson stated, “The Americans who went to Europe to die are a unique breed. ... (They) crossed the seas to a foreign land to fight for a cause which they did not pretend was peculiarly their own, which they knew was the cause of humanity and mankind. These Americans gave the greatest of all gifts, the gift of life and the gift of spirit.”
Let us appreciate our freedom, reflect on our history and remember those who gallantly fought and died for each one of us. Their courage and sacrifice will always be honored across this great state, this great nation and most importantly, in our hearts.
— Eliseo “Al” Cantu Jr., Corpus Christi
(Cantu is chairman of the Texas Veterans Commission)