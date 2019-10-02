You are the owner of this article.
Letter: Honoring a veteran

My husband, Don McCarty, a retired veteran, entered Longview Regional Medical Center for surgery.

Following complications, he was placed in intensive care.

When his condition worsened, our physician called me and my four children to his bedside, where we remained until he died.

At that time, with a United States flag draped over him on his bed, he was rolled down the hallway with his family following and staff lining the hallway as taps played. What a great way to honor him.

My family and I thank Longview Regional for this thoughtful recognition of his service and respect for our family.

— Peggy McCarty, Longview

