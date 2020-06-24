Letter: Hope for a better future

Hope for a better future
I watch from a distance the brave women with their children and men protesting on the loop or downtown during Juneteenth to promote reconciliation and secure a better world for all children. And there’s the brave young lady who started the petition to remove the monument.
Day after day, they persevere in their efforts, register people to vote, and promote their vision of a country as it comes to grips with its past and moves forward into a future where all lives matter because Black Lives Matter.
This is my opportunity to thank them, each one of them, publicly and to let them know they give me hope for a better future.
— Steven Crane, Longview