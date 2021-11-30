Letter: Hope for the midterms

Hope for the midterms
Thanksgiving is now over. I had many reasons to be thankful, and still do. Being born in America is certainly one. People around the world seem to agree; that is why we have an illegal immigration problem. I can already hear people on the left screaming about that statement.
Things that harm America never seem to be a problem for them. Russia and Iran are getting rich on oil production, while American oil companies are labeled evil by those on the left. The same goes for clean air. America is already leading the way in that regard, but our wacky leaders put us behind the eight ball, while China and India continue to poison the air with impunity.
The left hates our police and calls them racists. While murder rates are exploding everywhere, they wanted to and did defund police departments. In the last election, people in Minnesota said, “No,” to replacing their police departments. That’s a light at the end of this dark tunnel the left is pushing us into.
The same can be said of the election in Virginia. They rejected Democratic views on important issues, like the economy and abortion. This gives us hope for the midterms.
— Gerald Green, Longview