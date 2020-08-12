Letter: Housing concerns

Housing concerns
The latest Alton Plaza article (business section, June 28) interviewed only one resident and is not a fair covering of the new apartments in downtown.
There are many concern with Alton Plaza if you have driven by there since the opening in February/March. The windows had no blinds, and residents moved in with no blinds. Blinds have finally went up at the end of July, but all blinds are not completely up — not a pretty sight to see.
And there has not been cosmetic changes in the appearance from the outside not to mention flooding from rain entering into some apartments. No one had a chance to view the apartment project completion due to COVID-19.
There are many more concerns regarding this project, like health and sanitation, just to mention a few. I do believe that the people of Longview would not be pleased with the outcome of this project.
All I am saying is you have to interview more than one or two people to get a actual fair and truthful story.
I am very disappointed as a resident and someone that benefits from affordable housing.
— Robin McLemore, Longview