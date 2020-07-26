Letter: How about Earl?

How about Earl?
On July 16, the Tyler ISD board of trustees voted in favor of changing the names of Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School due to the racism that many members of the community believed was associated with the names of the two schools.
While members of the Tyler community may have been divided regarding the decision, one question is on the minds of those for and against it: What should the names of John Tyler and Robert E. Lee High be changed to?
Several names have been proposed, including Rose City High School. This does represent the importance of roses in relation to the history of Tyler. However, this name fails to highlight any history that is specifically connected to either John Tyler High School or Robert E. Lee High School. I think that the new names of these schools should reflect the values and history that have allowed Tyler to become the great city that it is today, while also maintaining a direct connection to the school that is being renamed.
For John Tyler High School, I believe that the answer is clear: Earl Campbell High School.
Earl Campbell, often referred to as The Tyler Rose, is undoubtedly one of the greatest football players in the history of the sport. His legendary career has been immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1990) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1991).
— Jeff Fields McCormack, Troup