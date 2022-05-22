Letter: How about Israel?

How about Israel?
Well, Israel just had a sniper execute a Palestinian American journalist in the occupied West Bank. Our media was noticeably subdued and quiet about the murder of Shireen Akleh. She was an American Catholic of Palestinian descent.
No mention was made of withholding a penny of the billions of taxpayer money that goes to Israel each year in view of its home demolitions, executions, imprisonment of children, etc.
The Israel police even attacked the mourners and pallbearers at Shireen’s funeral with batons and stun grenades. Yet we focus on Ukraine exclusively.
Speaking of Ukraine, our Congress is set to give Ukraine and the military industrial complex another $40 billion to support its proxy war on Russia. And most of the media cheerleads the war with how despicable the Russians are and letters for more escalation.
Even Russian tennis pros are excluded from Wimbledon, and I doubt I can get my Russian Rock cookies from the Butcher Shop any longer. Oh, well. It’s not like the money could have gone to people in need in the USA.
— Jerry King, Longview