Letter: How about something positive?

How about something positive?
Surely you can find something better to put in the paper than the continued negative writings of John D. Foster. The “retired editor” of the Panola Watchman needs to stay retired. Why can’t he write a positive editorial about one of the Democratic candidates? He could write something positive about Nancy Pelosi. That would really test his journalism skills. He mentioned Joe Biden and his son Hunter; write something positive about them.
This last editorial hack of his is over the top (Saturday Forum, Saturday). How many times can you beat this dead horse? It is somewhat amazing that the News-Journal prints this negative trash.
John D. Foster should spend his retirement time doing something that benefits the community; volunteer at a hospital, Meals on Wheels, read a book on positive thinking, watch “Family Feud.”
Give me a break.
— Gaylon Butler, Longview