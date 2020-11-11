Letter: How sad

How sad
Trump has succeeded in creating a cult. He has been described by Ted Cruz as a pathological liar, yet his manipulation of social and other media has produced a die-hard core of credulous followers who will believe him regardless of contrary evidence. If Trump says it, it’s true.
Trump hates nothing more than losing. In his mind, he’s always a winner. So, his narrative is that since he’s a winner, ergo, he was going to win. And if he didn’t win, the only possible explanation was that the election was rigged and stolen from him.
He will pursue that narrative to the bitter end and leave office still claiming to have won. In the time he has left, he will sow as much discord as he can — anything not to be a loser. He has denigrated “losers” his whole life, so he can’t possibly be one of them.
Regardless of results, if Trump claims he really won, his followers will keep on believing him.
And since Trump loves being the cynosure and feeling relevant, he will tantalize his supporters with talk of running in 2024. Meantime, any Republican with eyes on the presidency in 2024 knows to avoid upsetting Trump because they’ve seen his vindictiveness play out numerous times. So, they will supinely parrot his lies about a stolen election. How sad for them — and for our country.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy