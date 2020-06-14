Letter: How to change Gladewater's hair rule

KJ Hooper collects her diploma Friday, June 5, 2020, during Gladewater High School’s commencement ceremony. KJ’s mother on Monday said the school told her the student could not participate in the ceremony without changing her hair color, which violated dress code, but Superintendent Sedric Clark said he is frustrated, because the issue was resolved the same day when the principal said she would not “force the issue.” To hear the recorded phone call between the mother and the principal, go to

news-journal.com

How to change that hair rule

Once again, another school district has chosen to demonstrate its inflexibility over dress codes and hair rules (news stories, June 3, June 6). This poor girl is being dragged through the news due to an interpretation of a rule that really does nothing.

In fact, the rule states that “hair coloring should resemble a natural color.” If one looks in nature, every color is demonstrated. Red, purple, green, white, yellow, etc., are all natural colors found on flowers, birds, animals and trees. The rule as written does not say it has to be a natural hair color.

Having said that, I propose the following solution: All participants in graduation at Gladewater High School (including faculty, administration, staff and students) must wear his/her natural hair color — with no dyes, treatments or coloring — roots and all!

Then everybody will play by the same rules.

I bet that rule will change in a hurry if this suggestion takes hold.

— David B. Griffith, Gilmer

