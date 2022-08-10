Letter: Hypocrisy in news of the day

Hypocrisy in news of the day
I am not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but she did what was right by visiting Taiwan. She deserves the credit she is receiving in the press and from Republican leaders for standing up to China, but would a Republican speaker of the House receive the same praise? I think it’s more likely there would be widespread outrage and fear that such a visit would end in a war with China.
This same hypocrisy is apparent in other news of the day. The age-old definition of a recession of two consecutive quarters of reduced GDP is now getting a makeover by the Biden administration. The press is going along. If Trump was still in office, they would be calling it “The Trump recession.”
The press and the Democratic leaders called Trump a racist for initiating a travel ban. Biden, on the other hand, received high praise for trying to protect us. The same can be said of the vaccines for COVID-19. While Trump was still in office, the press urged caution saying they were developed too fast. After the 2020 election, though, they were totally on board with vaccines to the point of mandates.
— Gerald Green, Longview