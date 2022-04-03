Letter: Hypocrisy knows no bounds

Hypocrisy knows no bounds
Dick Polman’s recent column (April 1) focused on a recent ruling by an activist judge by the name of David Carter. Thankfully, I had been listening to the Mark Levin radio show on Monday when he led off his show about this subject and this judge.
He made the case that this judge should be removed from office. Since he is a former U.S attorney, federal prosecutor and chief of staff for an attorney general, I think he knows a thing or two about the law. But Polman wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute President Trump and went on a rampage over the missing phone logs of Jan. 6. This after three-plus years of trying and failing to frame Trump on colluding with Russia.
How about first prosecuting those so-called investigators for deleting their federal phones prior to turning them back in? For that matter, there’s still the issue of 30,000 (missing/deleted) subpoenaed Hillary Clinton emails. That is certainly a crime. But it’s not a big deal to media types when Democrats do it. The hypocrisy of some in the so-called fourth estate knows no bounds.
— Gerald Green, Longview