Letter: Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy
I should preface this article by saying that I know a lot of teachers who are fine people and do not herein intend to offend anyone. That being said, am I the only one that sees the hypocrisy in the latest plan of Longview ISD?
The same organization that has been declaring their concern for the “safety” of our students and have blatantly violated the law against mandatory face masks for children ... has just announced their intent to “incentivize” their teachers to get vaccinated to the tune of $1,000 per teacher!
Seems to me that if their concern for student’s health is the justification for breaking the law, it would be a given that all of the teachers and staff would have already made sure they had protected each other and their students by being vaccinated.
Nobody had to offer me $1,000 to do what was obvious, nor would I have been bleating my self-righteousness if I had not taken my own precautions to protect myself and those around me.
Is this the best use of our school tax assessments? Can I be included in this bonus since I paid my school taxes in Longview for 23 years?
— David Green, Longview