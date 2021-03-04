Letter: I am pro

I am pro
Pro-creation: All other “theories” are just that.
Pro-equality: God created men and women to be of equal value and equally loved, regardless of race, gender, nationality or political view.
Pro-gender identity: God created and identified two genders. No one had a say, and still has no say, in the identity of their gender.
Pro-life: God created all human life, male and female. The life of a person begins in the womb. To end the life of an innocent person is murder.
Pro-inclusive: All have sinned causing personal separation from God — that includes you and me. We all need a savior.
Pro-choice: Everyone has the freedom of choice. We can choose either to believe in Jesus and spend eternity with Him, or reject Jesus and spend eternity separated from Him.
Pro-gun control: All owners of guns should control the use of the guns they own.
Pro-democracy: Government is of the people, by the people and for the people.
Pro-republic: We are one nation under God.
Pro-immigration: Admission should require legal vetting and loyalty to the flag, the Constitution and the laws of the land.
Pro-history: History happened — good and bad. We should study it, learn from it and teach it, not change it.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview