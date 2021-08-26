Letter: I disagree, Mr. Foster

I disagree, Mr. Foster
On Aug. 14, the News-Journal devoted five columns to a biased column written by former newspaper editor from Carthage, John Foster.
A letter to the editor by Jerry King a few days later questioned Mr. Foster’s false statements, calling them misrepresentations. I agree with him.
It seems to me that Biden only knows how to get us further in debt as he issues more stimulus packages and is getting ready for a $3 trillion infrastructure plan. Yet, small businesses are still trying to get people to come back to work instead of staying home and enjoying their free government money.
Notice what is happening under Biden’s leadership in Afghanistan. The former administration left plans to bring the troops home and also empty the embassy and return Americans and troops who had assisted us all those years safely to the U.S. What happened to all those carefully designed plans when Biden took over? I don’t believe the plans included turning all the military equipment and ammunition over to the rebels.
Maybe you need to investigate before you write next time, Mr. Foster. In my opinion, we have an administration that is ignoring the Constitution and causing us to lose respect with our allies.
— June Strohsahl, Longview