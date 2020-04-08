Letter: I guess the truth hurts

I guess the truth hurts
Surely you can print letters from people other than Gaylon Butler (letter, April 2).
I’m sick of reading disparaging remarks and personal attacks concerning John Foster, who happens to be intelligent, educated, a caring citizen of this state and country, a taxpayer, and a fine man of integrity. Mr. Butler, it appears you enjoy emulating the nastiness of this president and Republicans in general. You owe Mr. Foster an apology.
Since truth and researched facts obviously put you over your stress limits, why not skip over his forum columns altogether? You’ll feel so much better and then you can glean your information from whatever right-wing propaganda machine you choose. That’s what I do every time there is an op-ed from some unknown columnist from some right-wing group published by this newspaper that’s intended to defend a president who is absolutely indefensible.
It is well documented that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and they’re interfering today. Trump won’t show his tax returns because why? Russian money? “Beating a dead horse?” No sir, that horse is alive and well and will be ridden until the truth about the leader of the free world is placed at the doorstep of every American.
Make no mistake, John Foster will “stay retired” and keep writing as well. Your permission is not a requirement and your ugly, sarcastic words won’t deter him. There is still such a thing as a free press, and your whining is so unbecoming.
Keep up the great work, Mr. Foster. You know you’ve got ‘em when they squeal.
— Kathy Somer, Longview