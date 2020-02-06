Letter: I'm a third-class citizen

wheelchair crosswalk
Buy Now

I’m a third-class citizen

It is so unsafe for a person with a disability to cross a street because of drivers not paying attention to the road. I am not just referring to the hit-and-run on North Fourth Street by Lowes (news stories Jan. 21, Jan. 25, Tuesday).

On July 16, I was crossing Fourth Street at the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview emergency room, in a crosswalk. There were southbound cars that had stopped to let me pass. Being on the west side of the street I looked to my left to see if it was clear. There was a northbound pickup truck at the corner of Padon and Fourth. I would guess it was 175 to 200 feet away, and with the stop for pedestrians signs I figured it was safe to cross. That truck hit me so hard it rolled a 300-pound power chair and knocked it 25 feet out of the crosswalk.

I am a published author, I volunteer, I am 15 months away from earning my master of science in psychology and credentials as a licensed professional counselor. All that does not matter to the city of Longview or drivers. My wheelchair makes me a third-class citizen.

— Jimmy Drew, Longview

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

— John 3:16

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business