Letter: I'm a third-class citizen

I’m a third-class citizen
It is so unsafe for a person with a disability to cross a street because of drivers not paying attention to the road. I am not just referring to the hit-and-run on North Fourth Street by Lowes (news stories Jan. 21, Jan. 25, Tuesday).
On July 16, I was crossing Fourth Street at the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview emergency room, in a crosswalk. There were southbound cars that had stopped to let me pass. Being on the west side of the street I looked to my left to see if it was clear. There was a northbound pickup truck at the corner of Padon and Fourth. I would guess it was 175 to 200 feet away, and with the stop for pedestrians signs I figured it was safe to cross. That truck hit me so hard it rolled a 300-pound power chair and knocked it 25 feet out of the crosswalk.
I am a published author, I volunteer, I am 15 months away from earning my master of science in psychology and credentials as a licensed professional counselor. All that does not matter to the city of Longview or drivers. My wheelchair makes me a third-class citizen.
— Jimmy Drew, Longview