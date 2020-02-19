Letter: I wonder how many

I wonder how many

I wonder how many women who oppose capital punishment have had an abortion?

Murder the innocent and spare the guilty?

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20)

— Michael Davidson, Mount Selman

Today's Bible verse

“Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue but with actions and in truth.”

— 1 John 3:18

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business