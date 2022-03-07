Letter: If Trump was still in office

If Trump was still in office
Donald Trump was talking about Putin saying certain areas of Ukraine were independent when he said Putin was “brilliant,” not the bombing of civilians as John Foster’s last column would have us believe.
Sixty-two percent of Americans believe Putin would have never attacked Ukraine if Trump was still in office. That also coincides with Biden’s disapproval record. They think this way because of what Trump did to ISIS while in office. Obama and Biden policies gave rise to the scourge that organization was for the world. So yes, we would have been far better off if Obama had been a one-term president. I also seem to remember that Democrats were in resist mode while Trump was in office.
Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich worked with President Clinton to help create an economy that Democrats still rave about. It’s called compromise. That is something we never got from Nancy Pelosi.
Seeing our three top leaders center screen during the State of Union address did not give me peace of mind. China is watching. They will probably act on their own territorial ambitions soon. General Milley should not expect a “heads up” call from them, though.
— Gerald Green, Longview