Letter: I'll take Joe

I’ll take Joe
Al McBride, Gerald Green, Don Peck, Brian Coulter: Your viciousness and hate for our president doesn’t become you. Brandon won; Karen lost. Get some counseling; it might help you accept reality. Some win and some lose.
Inflation is world-wide following the COVID outbreak. Economics 101: supply and demand. A surge in demand for products and services can cause inflation when prices rise in production costs (such as raw materials and wages) as consumers are willing to pay more for the product.
A combination of economic and geopolitical forces manifest themselves at the gas pump. The economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic created more demand for gasoline, pushing prices higher. A global backlash against the Russian invasion of Ukraine also sent prices higher.
Pickers are needed. Will you stoop all day picking produce for the grocery shelves? Stand out in the burning heat/freezing cold doing road work? Mow others’ lawns? Why do you think people walk thousands of miles to get here? I’ll give you a few seconds.
You four watch Faux News and read articles from columnists selected by this far-right/small-town newspaper who reinforce your beliefs and hate. Our democracy hangs by a thread. Joe won. I’ll take him any day over your adderall-sniffing tweeter.
— Kathy Somer, Longview