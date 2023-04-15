Letter: I'll take Trump

I’ll take Trump
A friend of mine raises Staffordshire Terriers, aka “pit bulls.” One day, he demonstrated the “bite” of one of his dogs by having me stick a mop handle through the fence into the dog pen. The dog bit it cleanly in two!
America needs a “pit bull” type of leader today more than ever!
I hear some people so characterizing former President Trump as a bully, and that he is a threat to our democracy! He’s not to be feared but to be followed! He is to be respected for what he has done for this country!
Today, we have a man at the helm claiming he has done great and marvelous things, but what has he actually done? What he is actually doing is putting our great nation in serious decline.
I remember the days before when our borders were secure, criminals were held accountable and kids were getting an education and not an indoctrination or having to sit through a “drag queen show.”
Yes, I’ll take Trump, “warts and all”!
He doesn’t want to transform this country into a socialist and Marxist third-world country. He just wants to save it and make it even greater. Why hate a man like that?
— Buddy Bankhead, Carthage