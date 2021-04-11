Letter: Image problem

Image problem
Reading Mary Barham’s letter (April 7,) she seems to hate Democrats. She says the conservatives in this country stand for life. Does that include over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths that your party let get out of control?
You’re for freedoms that took children from their mother and now can’t find their parent because no one cared to get any information. You’re for family values that include girlfriends for money and caring underaged girls across state lines for sex. You’re for sensible use of resources, like using the levers of government to solicit help in re-elections, pay Giuliani to spin the truth, spend taxpayer money on $100,000 golf weekends.
You’re for law and order. These conservatives raided the Capitol and helped kill five people.
These conservatives stood outside voting lines with guns to intimidate people. i think your conservative group has an image problem.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview