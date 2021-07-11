You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Immigration contract

Immigration contract

If you are in favor of uncontrolled immigration, please complete this form,

I ___________do hereby solemnly promise to: Accept in my care a total number of_____immigrants into my custody, where

1. provide all requirements necessary to sustaining human life, up to and including: housing, food, clothing, education, and medical. solely at my expense.

2. Be totally responsible for their obedience, or lack there of, of all local, state and federal laws of our land.

Failure to comply with any part of this agreement may result in fines not to exceed $5,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year.

— Sam Curnutt, Henderson

