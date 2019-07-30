Letter: Immigration laws must be enforced

Immigration must be enforced
How can the leader of a major political party tell those wanted by a law enforcement agency of U.S. government that they should resist arrest? I watched U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi do exactly that (news story, July 12)
I find her actions despicable, and hope most Americans do.
Her objection seems to center around the awful result of separating family units in the process of this action, that it is un-American to do so. It is heartbreaking to see, but our justice system does it every day. Every person in prison today is separated from someone in their family.
These individuals have broken our immigration laws and lost their case in court. It is not fair to afford them a different status than those our justice system has incarcerated for other crimes.
America welcomes legal immigration, but we cannot allow undocumented immigration to continue unchecked. It is also so unfair to those who waited in line and immigrated to America the right way.
– Gerald Green, Longview