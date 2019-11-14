Letter: Implement real Electoral College

A real Electoral College
“A Republic, if you can keep it.” The parties ruined it with “party electors.” The pundits are writing in concerned tones. Charles Lane wrote about an “unbreakable tie,” predicting more strife in our sad electoral system. Jonah Goldberg calls to end the party primaries.
In the November 1967 Reader’s Digest, Texas lawyer Gossett called for abolition of the Electoral College. He called it archaic, undemocratic, complex, dangerous. He admitted the Founders said the public “simply would never have the necessary information and discernment to vote on the President and Vice President.” He also said, “The Founders worked out a compromise whereby the Electors would get together and elect a President.” They did not. Read the Constitution.
David Von Drehle wrote: Our future may be only presidential candidates that have billions to spend and charismatic personalities to wow a gullible public. Lincoln said, “A free people, in times of peace and quiet — when pressed by no common danger — naturally divide into parties. At such times, the man who is of neither party, is not, cannot be, of any consequence.”
The politicians are dividing us. We must implement the real Electoral College, ending party electors. The candidates would be campaigning to 538 mature-thinking electors, not to the gullible, naïve individual citizens. That would surely put an experienced state governor in the Oval Office. Read Article II and Amendment XII of the Constitution. We have never followed it. It would re-unite “We the People.”
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer