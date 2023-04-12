Letter: Implement year-round school

Implement year-round school
Now, Texas Senate Bill 2368 is a bill I can get behind.
The Houston Chronicle reported on April 7 about a bill to prohibit the four-day school schedule: "Republican Sen. Donna Campbell, whose 25th district encompasses parts of San Antonio and Austin, authored Senate Bill 2368, which would force all school districts to 'operate a minimum of 175 instructional days... and at least 75,600 hours,' the bill says, thereby negating the possibility of a four-day school week.’
Only this bill does not go far enough. I propose a year-round school schedule. I think public schools must stay in session 225 to 230 days a year. The school schedule we have now is a vestige of America’s agrarian past.
My late grandmother once told me about how she and her siblings only went down to a one-room schoolhouse when there was no work for them on the farm. The time frame for her story would have been at least 100 years ago.
Today, when the schools close for the summer break, most kids do not have farm work to keep them occupied. Most kids are set loose with nothing productive to do, and perhaps, one less meal each day.
— Charles Kelley, Longview