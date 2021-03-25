Letter: Improve broadband access

Improve broadband access
Broadband access is an essential component of our daily lives. However, more than 1.23 million Texans lack access to reliable, high-speed broadband.
At the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce, we serve as a catalyst for a better quality of life in African-American communities throughout Texas, which is why we support the expedited expansion of broadband access.
Utility poles help form the backbone of our state’s broadband infrastructure, especially in rural areas. But today, obstacles delay access to certain utility poles in rural areas and drive up costs, inhibiting broadband expansion. Fortunately, the Texas Legislature has the opportunity to pass HB 1505, which would reform the pole attachment process by ensuring predictable and fair pole replacement costs and faster permitting and dispute resolution time frames.
We strongly urge the Texas Legislature to pass HB 1505 and ensure all Texans are afforded the economic opportunities provided by broadband access.
— Charles O’Neal, president, Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce