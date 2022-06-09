Letter: In a real mess

In a real mess
We are really in a mess right now! Gasoline prices are sky high. Grocery prices are going even higher, but sometimes the item you look for is nowhere to be found.
I am so thankful to be in Longview and not in Washington, D.C. But realize we have thousands of illegals coming into Texas and maybe even up to our area. Yes, we are in a real mess. It is time to pray! God is still in control.
We have work to do starting with the upcoming election. Let’s use paper ballots to restore credibility for our voters!
Have our election officials certified the lists of eligible voters and have their signatures been validated? Do people know to have a voter registration certificate and picture ID?
With all the fraud in the 2020 election, we need to get that taken care of so we can be ready! If someone chooses to use an absentee ballot, make sure it is property filled out. Do not send out any ballots unless it is requested! Publish the names of the people who are responsible at each polling site. Tell us where to go to become poll watches. We want this election to be valid!
— June Strohsahl, Longview