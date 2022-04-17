Letter: In defense of unions

In defense of unions
A letter (April 10) recently described a labor vote among Amazon workers as a demographic shift in northern states compared to those in southern states. It went further to say the workers in Amazon's northern plant were now slaves to the real slave masters, the labor unions.
Workers in the South, by voting not to organize, were free from their union masters. With labor unions now representing around 10% of the country's workforce and steadily declining, comparing labor unions to slave masters is a bit of a stretch.
Workers in the northern states are more familiar with organized labor and its benefits due to unions being stronger in that region, while workers in the South not so much.
I've worked for the same company and belonged to the same labor union for many, many years, and not once have I felt I was a slave to my employer or to the union that represents me.
I could have retired years ago, but I enjoy what I do. And if I did retire, what would I do? Sit home and write letter after letter after letter to the News-Journal complaining about how terrible things in the country have become? Sorry. I don't have time for that.
— Rick Lawrence, Longview (Member Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen)