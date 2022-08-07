Letter: In need of mercy

In need of mercy
Let us begin now to intercede in prayer for our imprisoned countrymen overseas and on behalf of the one now sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for her illegal misstep in a foreign nation.
As so many of us are caught in our own personal transgressions before the Lord and laws of the land, by now we must all surely know that we are desperately in need of His mercy, too! We are all in need of mercy and grace from God directly.
Therefore, we hope and pray that the final judgement will be rescinded for Brittney G. and all our imprisoned countrymen; not because of who she is per se, but because of what God the Son has done by the mercies of our heavenly Father to call us home, to Him! He does love us so.
“Look to the hills from whence our help comes for, our help (deliverance) comes from the Lord.” Amen.
Beyond the power of the POTUS or the merciless sentencing of a foreign nation’s judge, we bow in prayer before His throne of grace for the transgressions of our countrymen on foreign soil and make our heavenly appeal to you, YHVH.
— John Smith IV, Longview