Letter: In place of reenactment, read

Sad about canceled reenactment
Two years ago, during the Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment in Virginia, a cowardly individual attempted to harm the lives of the reenactors, their families and the hundreds of spectators in attendance by planting pipe bombs in several locations.
Luckily, they were spotted and detonated by law enforcement before anyone was harmed. Despite that, the groups opted to carry out the event, and at the end, collectively sang the “Star Spangled Banner” together as Americans.
I understand the hesitancy to attend such events, and I am more than aware of the climate concerning the Civil War. Make of it a learning opportunity, not something to shy away from.
More than 150 years later, our country is still feeling the effects of those four bloody years. Even today, the descendants of the enslaved, and the descendants of those who held others in bondage, are working together to help future generations understand such an important part of our history.
I am sad to read that the Hallsville event has been canceled and I empathize with the reason for it (news story, Sept. 5).
In its stead, I would like to recommend to readers the excellent works by Michael W. Twitty and Robert W. Lee IV for perspectives between past and present.
First person accounts, such as Solomon Northup’s, among others, are also excellent. As well as the histories of Marshall’s own Max S. Lale.
I hope that from them, we all can learn to come together in understanding, rather than let our differences divide us.
— Jonathan McCarty, Marshall