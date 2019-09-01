Letter: In the Bible's words

In the Bible’s words
Putting It succinctly:
1. God created humans in His own image to be male and female.
“And God created man in His own image … male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27).
2. God created marriage to be only between one man and one woman for a lifetime.
“For this cause a man shall leave his father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife; and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24).
3. God created sex to be only between a man and wife, to be enjoyed in intimacy and unity, and for the purpose of procreation.
“ … and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24). See 1 Corinthians 7:2-5.
“And God blessed them; and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth….’ ” (Genesis 1:28).
4. Therefore, all deviations from God’s creation of gender, marriage, and sex are sin.
“But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and when sin is accomplished, it brings forth death” (James 1:14-15).
“ … (they) suppress the truth in unrighteousness…professing to be wise, they became fools… they exchanged the truth of God for a lie” (Romans 1:18-32).
5. The good news is that although all of us have sinned (Romans 3:23), God loves each of us (John 3:16), and He will forgive anyone who confesses and turns away from sin (1 John 1:9).
— Johnny Norwood, Longview