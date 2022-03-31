Letter: In the last days

In the last days
The Catholics and the Jews have good strong mothers and fathers and thus good strong family units. They teach God-father-mother-children on down the line.
Catholics pray through the Holy Mother. We have only one judge advocate with the Father. Prayers may get there but it will take a little longer. And in the last days we are going to need speed and perfection in the Word.
The Baptist and Methodist teach salvation by faith through grace (a personal salvation). The Methodist sprinkle in baptism, and the Baptist immerse in baptism.
The Church of Christ teach salvation by faith through grace, but they teach that baptism saves. Water does not save anybody — it is what is in the heart of man that counts.
The Pentecostals and charismatics have come out speaking in tongues — healing the sick and casting out devils.
The original church is the one that was founded in the New Testament. The end time church will also be spirit-filled and I hope raptured.
The end-time Catholic Church will include Buddha, Islam and anti-Christ will sit upon the throne of the Vatican. It will be an empty framework, a shell (void of the spirt of the Lord.)
— Bonnie Parvino, Avingers