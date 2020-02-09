Letter: Inappropriate behavior

Inappropriate behavior
After watching highlights of President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening I have reached the conclusion that such speeches are not appropriate viewing for small children.
Oh, the speech itself was quite good and the president delivered it well but the behavior of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi right behind him was an embarrassing display of hissy throwing, breath holding, stomping of feet and tearing things up. I would not want my beloved granddaughter to witness this behavior and begin to believe that it is in any way acceptable.
In a fair society America would demand that Ms. Pelosi be sent to her room without dessert.
— Al McBride, Longview