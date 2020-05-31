Letter: Inconvenienced, or impacted?

Inconvenienced, or impacted?
I read with interest the comments about salon owner Shelley Luther (Opinion, May 8) and I believe the following question needs to be asked: Have you been inconvenienced or impacted by the economic shutdown?
If you still have a paycheck coming in and your only frustration is you can’t find toilet paper, you have been inconvenienced. If you have lost your income, can’t get a job and faced with bankruptcy, then you have been impacted.
I have only been inconvenienced but my sympathies lie squarely with those who have been impacted.
— Grant T. Knight, Tyler