Letter: Informed criticism

Informed criticism
I see that once again, those letter writers I call the “pick and choose” bunch weighed in.
Jerry King contributed his usual half-baked criticisms by calling attention to a bill (by Dems naturally) supporting an increase in military spending. He fails to state what the spending is for nor does he mention any Repubs that may have signed on.
To support his statement, he nitpicks specific instances about an assumed drop in DOD spending such as embassy closings and leaping to the absurd conclusion that this means we have abandoned any and all diplomatic efforts. As a point of fact, embassies are funded by the State Department, but this is just another inconvenient fact King fails to take into account as it doesn’t fit his world view.
Gerald Green also joins the group with the allegation that mandates are absurd — failing, of course, to mention the mandate for insurance to buy a car or get a driver’s license, and that pesky one about seat belts. Oh, and any children/grandchildren you may have? Forget the “mandatory” vaccinations prior to entering school.
Come on guys. Criticize all you want, but at least do us the service of making it an informed and logical one.
— Jim Cogar, Longview