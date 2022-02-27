Letter: Insatiable appetite for money

Insatiable appetite for money
Scarf scarf. Chomp chomp. Gobble gobble. Smack smack. Ummm Ummm. Burp burp. Those, folks, are the sounds emanating from our City Council and Longview ISD as yet more bond issues totaling millions are presented to voters. Their appetite for money is insatiable.
Mr. Murray Moore and Mr. Kolby Beckham can go fisticuffs over the unfunded/underfunded firefighters’ pension fund, but the bottom line is this: Someone is responsible and should be held accountable. Poor planning on management’s part does not constitute an emergency for the people of Longview.
LISD apparently needs — among other things — an extracurricular events center (no school system would be complete without one, right?) Dr. Cynthia Wise, CEO of ETAA (LISD’s school system within a school system, supporting a superintendent and CEO) resigned with an “amicable separation agreement” — a $350,000 lump-sum payment. Amicable indeed.
I recently wrote a letter regarding COVID stimulus monies and LEDCO’s apparent inability to thrive without a new building. And now, within days, these proposals. Is there ever enough? Wouldn’t it be refreshing if management were held accountable, stuck to budgets, lived within their means and stopped begging for more? Don’t hold your breath.
— Kathy Somer, Longview