Letter: Insurance questions

Insurance questions
I received in this mail this week a notice that my supplemental insurance is going up $25 a month. So I called them and was told that since I live in Texas, Texas tells them what to charge me.
How can this be? Texas doesn’t know how old I am, what my income is, my health, if I am married, own my home, etc. Why would they be the one to tell the insurance company what to charge?
I am really sick and last year did not have any health issues, so I did not file any insurance, and yet my insurance is going up $25 a month.
Would someone tell me what Texas has to do with my health insurance rates?
— Betty Hunt, Longview