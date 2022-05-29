 Skip to main content
Letter: Insurance questions

Insurance questions

I received in this mail this week a notice that my supplemental insurance is going up $25 a month. So I called them and was told that since I live in Texas, Texas tells them what to charge me.

How can this be? Texas doesn’t know how old I am, what my income is, my health, if I am married, own my home, etc. Why would they be the one to tell the insurance company what to charge?

I am really sick and last year did not have any health issues, so I did not file any insurance, and yet my insurance is going up $25 a month.

Would someone tell me what Texas has to do with my health insurance rates?

— Betty Hunt, Longview

