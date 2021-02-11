Letter: Intentional deception

Intentional deception
Congressman Louie Gohmert continues his intentional and inexcusable deception when he wrote in an op-ed opinion (Forum page, Feb. 6) that no court ever considered 2020 election wrongdoing evidence alleged by Trumpers.
Gohmert knew it was false when he said the cases were procedural dismissals without considering evidence.
As a lawyer, Gohmert knows that any credible evidence must first be presented to move a case forward to conclusion. In federal court, the judge must see first if there are any evidentiary facts or other evidence pleaded or presented. That is why judges initially asked Trump’s inept counsel to state what their evidence was. They never presented evidence in court, they had none, so over 60 such cases were required to be dismissed. See the Supreme Court opinions in Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twomby (decided 2007) and Ashcroft v. Igbal (decided 2009) and Federal Rule of Procedure 12(b)(6).
Former Vice President Mike Pence had no power to alter the electoral college results reported to Congress. All Pence could do was state the correct electoral count. Mr. Gohmert filed a frivolous lawsuit for Pence to change the count. Promptly denied.
Gohmert disgraces himself with his habitual public deception. We disgrace ourselves if we believe.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview